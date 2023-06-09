Daniil Medvedev begins the Libema Open following his French Open came to a close with a defeat to Thiago Seyboth Wild in the round of 128. Medvedev's opening match is against Adrian Mannarino (in the round of 16). Medvedev's odds are tops in the field at +200 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Medvedev at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev's Next Match

In his opener at the Libema Open, on Thursday, June 15 (at 6:30 AM ET) in the round of 16, Medvedev will meet Mannarino.

Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +600

US Open odds to win: +400

Libema Open odds to win: +200

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev last played on May 30, 2023, a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 defeat by No. 172-ranked Seyboth Wild in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Medvedev is 63-14 over the past year, with seven tournament titles.

Medvedev is 5-2 on grass over the past year.

In his 77 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Medvedev has averaged 22.1 games.

Medvedev, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 20.0 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 33.7% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 88.6% of his games on serve and 20.0% on return.

