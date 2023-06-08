Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .204/.293/.367 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a .192/.267/.369 slash line so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

