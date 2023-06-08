Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rays on June 8, 2023
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He's slashed .204/.293/.367 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has five doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits).
- He has a .192/.267/.369 slash line so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
