Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with the Minnesota Twins (31-31) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rays (-175). A 7.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 41 (74.5%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 23-4 (winning 85.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

