Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 183 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 268 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.168 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Ober has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea

