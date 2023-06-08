How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 183 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 268 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.168 WHIP.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (3-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Ober has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
