Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, Trevor Larnach (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is batting .206 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.2% of them.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (36.6%), Larnach has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.212
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.308
|SLG
|.404
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|20/11
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|24
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Rays allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.