On Thursday, Jorge Polanco (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (17.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 10 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings