On Thursday, Alex Kirilloff (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .298.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (25.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 28 games (32.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 13 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings