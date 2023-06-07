Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .262 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (23.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 61 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
