Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Correa Stats

Correa has 40 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .208/.298/.375 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has 28 hits with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a .211/.314/.383 slash line so far this season.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 1 0 1 3 at Angels May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 71 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.374/.500 on the year.

Franco has hit safely in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .474 with four doubles, a triple, seven walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 3 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 1 at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 62 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a slash line of .316/.410/.566 on the year.

Diaz has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.