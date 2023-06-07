Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Trevor Larnach -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shawn Armstrong on the mound, on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 14 of 40 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.212
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.308
|SLG
|.404
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|20/11
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|23
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
