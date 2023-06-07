Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.091 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .189 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 48.6% of his 35 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6%.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (13 of 35), with two or more runs four times (11.4%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (21.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Armstrong starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
