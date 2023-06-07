The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.091 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .189 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 48.6% of his 35 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6%.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (13 of 35), with two or more runs four times (11.4%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 19 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

