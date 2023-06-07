The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Correa has had a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 50 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 28 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.7%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (32.1%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

