How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.170 WHIP.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Louie Varland (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
