On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .192.

In 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 38.2% of his games this season (13 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 18 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings