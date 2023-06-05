The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to play the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights have -140 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+120).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Final matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)

Golden Knights (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-10-26 record in contests that have required overtime.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has finished 4-11-6 in the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 64 games (59-3-2, 120 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 48 games, going 26-18-4 to record 56 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 12-8-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 49 points (21-6-7) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Panthers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

Florida has seven points (3-15-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 68 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (49-13-6).

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 41 games this season and has registered 54 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-25-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 24-11-3 to record 51 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

