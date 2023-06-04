The Minnesota Twins (31-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (26-32) on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-2) against the Guardians and Triston McKenzie.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.77, a 5.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000.

He has eight quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Ryan has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

Joe Ryan vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with 210 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 35 home runs (30th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 8-for-26 with a double and two RBI over six innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Triston McKenzie

McKenzie takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.

The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.

Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.96 ERA and a 0.951 WHIP, compiling an 11-11 record.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9).

