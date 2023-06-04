On Sunday, June 4, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (31-28) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (26-32) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +140 moneyline odds to win. Minnesota is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and Guardians game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.