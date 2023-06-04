How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor take the field at Target Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 77 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .403.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (266 total).
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.180).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Ryan has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
