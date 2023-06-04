The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Lewis got a hit in 75.0% of his 12 games last season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those contests.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
  • In three of 12 games last year (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

10 GP 2
.273 AVG .429
.273 OBP .500
.424 SLG 1.143
3 XBH 3
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Guardians surrendered 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • McKenzie will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
