After hitting .156 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .201 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 50 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 23 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings