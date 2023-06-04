Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .198 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1%.
- He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- McKenzie will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
