Carlos Correa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Triston McKenzie on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .207.

In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 27 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

