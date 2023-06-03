Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (31-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on June 3.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Logan Allen (2-2) for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.
- The Twins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|L 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale
|June 3
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie
|June 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan
|June 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin
|June 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.