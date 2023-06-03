Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (31-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on June 3.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Logan Allen (2-2) for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

The Twins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 264 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule