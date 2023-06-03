The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .200 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has had an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).

He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 18 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings