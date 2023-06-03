The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .267.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.9% of them.

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (28.1%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings