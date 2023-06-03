Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .279 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Polanco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 84.0% of his games this season (21 of 25), with more than one hit six times (24.0%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 8 15 (88.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

