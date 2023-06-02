Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and Cleveland Guardians (25-31) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.
The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (3-2) for the Twins and Aaron Civale (1-1) for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
- The Twins have won 23, or 67.6%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered 25 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 16-9 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 263 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|L 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale
|June 3
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie
|June 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan
|June 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin
|June 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow
