Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 46.4% of his 28 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with two or more RBI three times (10.7%).
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Civale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, April 7, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
