Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .315.
- Kirilloff is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.