Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 256 (4.6 per game).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Lopez is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin

