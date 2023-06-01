Twins vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Target Field.
The Guardians are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-145). Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). An 8-run total is set for this matchup.
Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-145
|+120
|8
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have a record of 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have gone 22-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Minnesota has a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- The Twins have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota has played in 56 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-28-4).
- The Twins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|13-15
|16-12
|13-14
|24-21
|5-5
