The 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will be held in Dublin, Ohio at Muirfield Village GC, with the course playing at 7,571 yards as a par-72 and a $20M purse on the line. The golfers will aim to replicate Billy Horschel's success after he took home a win in this event the last time it was played.

How to Watch the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:53 AM ET Hole 10 Scottie Scheffler, Emiliano Grillo, Viktor Hovland 8:17 AM ET Hole 10 Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns 1:36 PM ET Hole 10 Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder 8:53 AM ET Hole 10 Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett, Aaron Rai 7:00 AM ET Hole 1 Danny Willett, Robby Shelton, Peter Malnati 7:17 AM ET Hole 10 Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy, Byeong-Hun An 1:41 PM ET Hole 1 Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Alex Smalley 12:05 PM ET Hole 1 Ryan Fox, Eric Cole, Will Gordon 7:29 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Suh, Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett 12:00 PM ET Hole 10 Sam Stevens, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges

