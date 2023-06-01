On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .207 with five doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 24 of 47 games this season (51.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.6%).
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 15 games this year (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 23
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
