Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .195 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has driven in a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%).

In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 18 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

