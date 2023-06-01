Carlos Correa and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream:

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.7%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 27 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings