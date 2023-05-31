Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .265 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Castro will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.

In 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 16 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings