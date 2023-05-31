Michael A. Taylor -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .204.
  • In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 22
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3).
