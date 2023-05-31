On Wednesday, Max Kepler (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .194 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (20.7%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.262 AVG .179
.327 OBP .281
.476 SLG .429
5 XBH 6
2 HR 4
7 RBI 7
10/4 K/BB 12/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 17
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Astros are sending Brown (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
