Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .303 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season (22.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Brown (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3).
