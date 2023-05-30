Jose Altuve carries a two-game homer streak into the Houston Astros' (31-22) game versus the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (1-2) will take the ball for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (7-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .951 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 10 starts this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Joe Ryan vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .245 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .391 (20th in the league) with 54 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-22 with a home run and four RBI in six innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros are sending Bielak (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.

Bielak will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

