Player prop betting options for Byron Buxton, Yordan Alvarez and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Ryan has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1 vs. Cubs May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Guardians May. 7 6.0 8 2 2 4 0 at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.325/.455 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .210/.304/.381 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (48 total hits).

He has a slash line of .284/.397/.598 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 at Athletics May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .235/.332/.368 on the year.

Bregman brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 27 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 at Athletics May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

