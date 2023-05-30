Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (31-22) and Minnesota Twins (28-26) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (1-2) will answer the bell for the Astros.

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Twins have won three of their last five games against the spread.

This season, the Twins have won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 22-11 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota has scored 247 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

