The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .207 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with more than one hit five times (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (31.1%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 21 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings