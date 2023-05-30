On Tuesday, Max Kepler (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .202 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), with more than one hit six times (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (11 of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.262 AVG .179
.327 OBP .281
.476 SLG .429
5 XBH 6
2 HR 4
7 RBI 7
10/4 K/BB 12/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 16
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.