The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .210 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Correa has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this season (61.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.0%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 47 games (27.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 26 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings