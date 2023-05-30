Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (14 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (52.1%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
