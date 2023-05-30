The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .297.

In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (23.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 9 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings