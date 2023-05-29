Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .258 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).
  • In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year (11 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 15
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
  • The Astros surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • France (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.43, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
