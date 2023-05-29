Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .258 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year (11 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Astros surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- France (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.43, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.