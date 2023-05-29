Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .258 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Castro will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), with more than one hit six times (18.8%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year (11 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 15 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

