The Houston Astros (31-21) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Twins (27-26) on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (1-1, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.82 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 1.82 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing batters.

Gray has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray has put up nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Sonny Gray vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks 20th in the league with 234 total runs scored while batting .246 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .392 slugging percentage (20th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 53 home runs (23rd in the league).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Gray has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 13.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.190 in four games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.