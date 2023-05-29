How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 240 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.184 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gray has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Gaddis
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
