The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will meet on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 240 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.184 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gray has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen

